Stearns County Sheriff Seeking Help in Joshua Giuomond Cold Case

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

As the 20th anniversary of the night St. John’s University student Joshua Giuomond disappeared approaches there’s a new push by law enforcement to solve the cold case.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says on the night of November 9, 2002 Joshua Guimond attended a party with friends at the Metten Court dorms located on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., Joshua left the party, authorities say others attending the party were unaware that he had left. It is unknown where Joshua went after leaving the party and no one has seen him since.

His family says he was just 3 minutes from his own dorm room when he left the party, did not have his car, glasses or a coat warm enough for the weather. None of his credit cards have been used and there has been no contact with any friends or family members since that day.

Gioumond was 20 years old at the time of his disappearance. He was 6 feet tall, 176 pounds, and had blonde hair and is from Maple Lake. Extensive searches of the campus area and surrounding lakes at the time did not yield any clues. His family

Now the sheriff’s department has released a photo of 28 images of people found on Joshua’s computer after he disappeared. They are hoping by releasing the images it may lead to new information.

We have the images posted on the St. Cloud Area news page at KVSC.org, Authorities are asking if you recognize anyone, or know anything about the disappearance of Guimond to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-259-3700 or submit a tip through their website or the QR code.