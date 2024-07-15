Jul 15, 2024
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Faribault man
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Faribault man as investigators try to determine what happened.
Authorities in St. Cloud responded to Veterans Bridge downtown around noon on Friday, July 12, after reports that someone had jumped.
A St. Cloud Police Officer confirmed that someone was floating in the Mississippi River. And a few hours later, the body of 56-year-old Douglas Ingram was found in 14 feet of water.
Area surveillance video captured Ingram approach Veterans Bridge on foot and then fall into the river a short time later.
Ingram’s death is under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.