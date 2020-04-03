Apr 3, 2020
Stearns County Starts “Lights On!” Program
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department started a new program on Thursday called “Lights On!”. The program is designed to allow deputies to stop vehicles for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals and issue a fix-it voucher to have the light fixed free of charge.
5 car dealerships in Stearns County will be participating with the “Lights On!” program to provide service to those with fix-it vouchers. Listed below are the participating dealerships:
- Albany Chrysler Dodge
- McKays Dodge (Waite Park)
- Kia of St. Cloud
- Schwieters Chevrolet (Cold Spring)
- Paynesville Chevrolet
The program, founded by MicroGrants, is meant to allow deputies to engage positively with motorists and offers a solution instead of a ticket.
Steans County is joining 75 other law enforcement agencies across Minnesota to offer the “Lights On!” program.