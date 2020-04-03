Stearns County Starts “Lights On!” Program

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department started a new program on Thursday called “Lights On!”. The program is designed to allow deputies to stop vehicles for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals and issue a fix-it voucher to have the light fixed free of charge.

5 car dealerships in Stearns County will be participating with the “Lights On!” program to provide service to those with fix-it vouchers. Listed below are the participating dealerships:

Albany Chrysler Dodge

McKays Dodge (Waite Park)

Kia of St. Cloud

Schwieters Chevrolet (Cold Spring)

Paynesville Chevrolet

The program, founded by MicroGrants, is meant to allow deputies to engage positively with motorists and offers a solution instead of a ticket.

Steans County is joining 75 other law enforcement agencies across Minnesota to offer the “Lights On!” program.