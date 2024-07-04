Jul 4, 2024
Suspect apprehended in incident that called SWAT in Rockville
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ROCKVILLE, Minn. — Authorities have apprehended a suspect involved in a Harassment Restraining Order violation and armed incident in Stearns County.
It started Monday, July 1, when the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a Harassment Restraining Order Violation at a residence on County Road 8 in Rockville, near Grand Lake.
According to reports, the complainant also reported hearing the suspect fire multiple gunshots in an unknown direction.
In response, deputies established a perimeter around the suspect’s residence and called the Stearns-Benton SWAT team to search and clear the residence and its outbuildings.
The suspect was not found but a search warrant recovered several firearms at the scene.
The next day, Tuesday, July 2, authorities found the suspect driving in Marty (Maine Prairie Twp.) and initiated a stop.
Officers took the suspect into custody without any further incident.
The suspect is currently held in Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.