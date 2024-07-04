Suspect apprehended in incident that called SWAT in Rockville

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ROCKVILLE, Minn. — Authorities have apprehended a suspect involved in a Harassment Restraining Order violation and armed incident in Stearns County.

It started Monday, July 1, when the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a Harassment Restraining Order Violation at a residence on County Road 8 in Rockville, near Grand Lake.

According to reports, the complainant also reported hearing the suspect fire multiple gunshots in an unknown direction.

In response, deputies established a perimeter around the suspect’s residence and called the Stearns-Benton SWAT team to search and clear the residence and its outbuildings.

The suspect was not found but a search warrant recovered several firearms at the scene.

The next day, Tuesday, July 2, authorities found the suspect driving in Marty (Maine Prairie Twp.) and initiated a stop.

Officers took the suspect into custody without any further incident.

The suspect is currently held in Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.