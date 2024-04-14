Suspect barricades self in apartment near SCSU after domestic

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a possible domestic over the weekend that led to the suspect barricading himself with guns.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an apartment on 12th Street South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Upon their arrival, the suspect, 32-year-old Justin Loeschke, barricaded himself in the apartment alone with guns.

Several family members, including children, were inside but got out with only minor injuries.

After an hour, Loeschke surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently at Stearns County Jail pending charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence, felony domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child.

Officers also recovered several firearms from the apartment.