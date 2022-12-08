Take a Peek: Minnesota’s DNR Eagle Cam Now in ‘Season 10’

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources popular Eagle Cam is back for a new season.

It’s the 10th year that the DNR has provided a way for you to watch nesting eagles in real-time. The nest currently has two adult eagles, who visit the roost several times a day at this point, getting to know one another before the mating season.

The DNR says they have learned a lot of things since the start of the Eagle Cam, including how and when adults and chicks communicate, even through the egg shell, and viewers have seen the parents defend the nest from severe wind, snow, rain and even raccoons trying to get the eggs.

As wildlife specialists look to this winter, they share that during the cold days and nights birds shiver which makes their muscles generate heat. Birds also fluff their feathers for better insulation and tuck their feet, legs or beaks closer to their bodies and warm feathers.