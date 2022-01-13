Take Your Kid Trout Fishing This Weekend

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

This weekend the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging families to get out of the house and explore ice fishing.

The DNR is announcing “Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend” to help get kids out on one of the 10,000 lakes in Minnesota. As a reminder, kids 15 and under don’t need a fishing license or a trout stamp.

If you are interested in taking your child fishing for free this weekend and need help finding the nearest lake with trout in it the DNR has a trout fishing map on their website. Lakes near St. Cloud include Nine Quarry, Big Watab, Mayhew and Little Mud.