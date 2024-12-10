Tech Boys Basketball Handled At Home By Brainerd, 86-41

Brian Moos | Program Director

On Tuesday, St. Cloud Tech would fall in boys basketball to the Brainerd Warriors 86-41. The Warriors would open play with aggressive defense and hot shooting, they wouldn’t look back. Entering halftime down 49-19, the Tigers wouldn’t find much offense, outside of senior Drew Lieser, for the rest of the game. Lieser would finish the game as Tech’s leading scorer with 20. Leading the minimal secondary scoring would be sophomore Jiech Jiech with nine points.

Tech would be torched in the first half by the Warrior offense led by star senior Korde Roseman. Roseman has been the Warriors top guy this season, finishing the first half with 22 points. With a large lead, Roseman wouldn’t see much time in the second half, finishing the game with 22 points. Instead, senior Eli Tautges would catch fire. After entering halftime with 23 points, Tautges would finish the game with 37, hitting eight three pointers.

The Tech Tigers are 0-2 to start the 2024-25 season. They will head to Detroit Lakes this Friday, hoping to earn their first win of the campaign.