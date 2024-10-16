Tech Football Falls in Final Regular Season Game

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers extending their losing streak to 6 on Wednesday night in their final regular season game of the season. The Tigers entered the game at 2-5, hosting the New Prague Trojans who came in at 1-6.

The game started out with the Tigers throwing an interception on just their second play of the game, with New Prague taking the lead. New Prague continued to cruise in the first half, entering halftime up 21-6. The tigers kicked the ball off to the Trojans to start the second half, and on the Trojans first play of the second half Tigers’s senior safety Gavin Gall jumped a route and intercepted the ball for Tech, setting up a touchdown run from BT Teboh. However the Tigers were unable to convert the 2 point conversion, keeping it at New Prague leading 21-12.

21-12 would end up being the final score, as the Tiger defense did a great job stifling the Trojan offense. On the other side of the ball, Tech’s offense couldn’t capitalize on good drive and wasn’t able to put any points on the board after the Teboh touchdown.