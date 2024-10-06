Tech Tiger Football Continues Losing Skid in Brainerd

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers entered Friday October 4ths matchup with the Brainerd warriors at 2-3 and in a 3 game losing streak, with the Warriors coming in with the exact same record and situation.

The Tigers however quickly realized that Brainerd’s rushing attack would be a problem, with Brainerd scoring 3 touchdowns on the ground before the Tigers got on the board in the 2nd quarter with a TD run from junior running back AJ Payton. Tech would continue to be outmatched by Brainerd’s physical running game, ending the night with a 42-14 loss, their 4th loss in a row.

Tech wasn’t without bright spots on the night however, with the emergence of junior wide out Deonte Hobson, with him hauling in a 35 yard touchdown bomb thrown by quarterback Noah Theis. Tech has now been outscored 215-22 the past four games. They will look to rebound this Friday @ Sartell, game starting at 7:00 PM and streamed live on RadioX 97.5 FM https://corn.kvsc.org/radiox