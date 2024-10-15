Oct 15, 2024
Teenage boy dies at annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride event
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that killed a teenage boy at the annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a 13-year-old boy from Rice was injured from being run over by a tractor’s trolley wagon at the event.
Staff and bystanders, including an off-duty officer and medic, immediately started to render aid to the boy until first responders arrived.
Despite life-saving efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is under investigation.