Teenage boy dies at annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride event

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that killed a teenage boy at the annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a 13-year-old boy from Rice was injured from being run over by a tractor’s trolley wagon at the event.

Staff and bystanders, including an off-duty officer and medic, immediately started to render aid to the boy until first responders arrived.

Despite life-saving efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.