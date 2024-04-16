The City of Sauk Rapids names David Rixe as 2024 Citizen of the Year

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A long-time resident of the City of Sauk Rapids is their 2024 Citizen of the Year.

Nominted by Councilperson Jason Ellering, the Citizen of the Year Committee announced David Rixe as their Citizen of the Year on Tuesday.

Rixe has lived in Sauk Rapids for over 30 years, during which he’s dedicated most of his free time to the community, including law enforcement.

He currently serves as a member of the Sauk Rapids Police Reserve and the Economic Development Authority.

Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger will present Rixe with his Citizen of the Year plaque at the City Council meeting on May 13.