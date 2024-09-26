The Granite City Radio Theatre Season 13 Premiere Welcomes Special Musical Guest Dylan Hicks

The 13th season of Granite City Radio Theatre is coming to a stage and a radio near you. The first episode is on Wednesday, October 23 and happens at the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud.

For the season premiere we’re lucky enough to be joined by special musical guest Dylan Hicks.

Dylan Hicks is a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter who’s been releasing music since the early 1990s. He’s also a novelist with two books to his credit, and a wry literary sensibility comes through in his songs, earning him comparisons to the likes of Loudon Wainwright and Randy Newman.

The show also includes a full slate of returning favorites. Jay Terry is your host, and he’s joined by Heather and Makenzie for hilarious comedy sketches. Shades Brigade delivers gripping radio drama, and Dan Barth will stump a trio of contestants with his vexing trivia contest. Our house band, Collective Unconscious, provides fabulous music all night long.

Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 PM (CDT). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the October 23 episode at this link. Alternatively, season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre are still available, allowing you to secure your spot for our season premiere and all upcoming dates.

Granite City Radio Theatre is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.