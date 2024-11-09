There’s an exciting new way to support Your Sound Alternative. The KVSC Store is now open!

The KVSC Store is stocked with an array of KVSC merchandise items that you can only get there. We’re launching the store with KVSC flannel plaid pants, a KVSC Eddie Bauer flannel shirt, a KVSC full-zip jacket, and so much more!

The items in the KVSC Store are priced to align with our traditional pledge perk tiers, so you’re supporting station operations and student personnel in the same way you have previously when you make a purchase.

In the past, many KVSC supporters opted to give more money than the pledge level called for to get their “thank you” items. That option is still available in the KVSC Store. Just use the Tip option at checkout to increase your financial contribution.

Please support KVSC during our fall membership drive by making a purchase at the KVSC Store. The Fall membership drive runs from Saturday, November 9 through Sunday, November 17.