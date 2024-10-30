The Silent Treatment Gives Monday Night Live a Blast of Punk on November 4

The 34th season of Monday Night Live continues with an in-studio performance by the Silent Treatment on Monday, November 4.

No one describes this band’s sound better than they do, so let’s use their words: “Fast, loud punk sounds as subtle as a car accident.”

The Silent Treatment comes to the KVSC Performance Studio fresh off a blistering set at Palmer’s Bar’s recent Haunted Palmer’s Patio marathon show and with their 2024 album release, Suplex in 10!, still residing in the heavy rotation of all self-respecting punk rockers.

Listen to the Silent Treatment on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on November 4. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.