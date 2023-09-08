The White Horse Restaurant Bar & Grill to be Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A St. Cloud restaurant will soon be considered as America’s Best.

The White Horse Restaurant Bar & Grill in downtown St. Cloud is hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in mid-Sept.

The media company focuses on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants and will be filming on Sept. 21 at the restaurant, which opened in 2008.

The episode will highlight the restaurant’s popular dishes and an interview with owner Jackie Lee.

It will air on America’s Best Restaurants‘ social media and website at a later date.