Three Future Huskies Selected in NHL Draft

Kyle Ginsbach / Assistant News & Sports Director



The National Hockey League held their annual draft in Las Vegas last Saturday. St. Cloud State’s men’s hockey team saw three of their skaters selected, bringing the Huskies number of all-time total selections to 74. Incoming freshmen Colin Ralph and Austin Burnevik, as well as future Husky Tanner Henricks were the three selected.



Ralph was the first to come off the board, being selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 48th overall. He is the eighth Husky to be drafted in the first two rounds, and the seventh highest draft pick in program history.

Henricks was picked by the Columbus Blue Jackets 101st overall, in the fourth round. The California native will suit up for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL yet again next season.

Burnevik was nabbed by the Ducks in the sixth round at pick 182. He will join the Huskies alongside Colin Ralph for the upcoming season.



The three selections now give the Huskies six NHL draft picks for the upcoming season, as Burnevik and Ralph will join Adam Ingram (Nashville 2022), Daimon Gardner (Vancouver 2022), Barrett Hall (Seattle 2022), and Warren Clark (Tampa Bay 2023) as marquee talent.

