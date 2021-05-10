Three Men Sought in Waite Park Assault

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

Waite Park police are seeking the public’s help in locating three suspects in an attempted armed robbery Sunday night.

Officers were called to assist a woman yelling for help in the parking lot of the 1400 block of 7th Street South at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 23-year-old woman who reported she was confronted by three men when she was leaving her vehicle.

She told officers one man approached her on her driver’s side and displayed a gun, while a second man opened the passenger side door and put a gun against her back and demanded she hand over money.

The victim told them to get away from her and screamed for help. She was then hit in her face with a gun. A resident in the apartment building opened the window to assist the victim, and the suspects fled on foot.

Authorities are looking for three Somali men in their early mid 20’s.

If anyone has any information about the assault you’re asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department at (320) 251-3281. To report a tip anonymously, contact the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301 or submit a tip using the tip software located on the website.