Three of four suspects in custody in burglary investigation

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BALDWIN TWP., Minn. — Three out of four suspects are in custody regarding a burglary investigation.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, December 18, 2024, two men entered an occupied home in Baldwin Township and took a safe containing more than $100,000 in cash.

A home security surveillance captured the two men leaving the house carrying the safe. The homeowner gave a possible identity of one of the suspects in the video.

The ongoing investigative efforts have resulted in $36,000 being recovered.

31-year-old Yonathan Zambrano was one of the two on video leaving the house. He is charged with entering the residence and stealing the safe, and is being held on $600,000 bail.

Investigators believe that the second suspect, 22-year-old Garcia-Becerril, who was seen carrying a gun when he exited the residence, likely has fled to Mexico.

21-year-old Carlos Veloz-Garcia and 21-year-old Jennifer Henriquez were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting first degree burglary.

The investigation remains ongoing.