Three-year construction on I-94 between Monticello and Albertville begins July 22

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MONTICELLO-ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — Commuting to and from the Twin Cities will look a little different for the next three years if you live near St. Cloud.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), construction will begin Monday, July 22, on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville.

It’s called the I-94 Gap project, which plans to improve and expand the interstate to six lanes–three in each direction.

Construction crews plan to work on the westbound side of the interstate in 2025, and in 2026, they plan to work on the eastbound side.

MnDOT says as crews work on one side, the other will remain open to two lanes of traffic going both ways.

Periodic lane closures are expected through fall 2024 as crews prepare the area.

All lanes are scheduled to open in fall 2026 with crews wrapping up work in spring/summer 2027.

To learn more about the project and stay up to date on progress, visit the MnDOT website.