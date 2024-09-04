Tigers vs Cardinals Ends in Draw.

By Carl Goenner/ KVSC Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On Tuesday September 3, the St Cloud Tech and Willmar Cardinals boys soccer matchup ended in a 2-2 tie. St. Cloud got goals from Senior Musamil Abdi and Junior Mason Jacobs.

The game started slow and after a lot of back and forth play, neither team found the back of the net in the first half. The second half was much different as both teams stepped up their game and St. Cloud’s Musamil Abdi gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with 29:32 left in the game. Willmar soon tied it up but Mason Jacobs was then awarded a penalty kick and gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead. As time was winding down, the Cardinals improved their attack and they also scored off a penalty kick and the game ended with a 2-2 draw.