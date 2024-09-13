Tigers & Warriors End in 0-0 Tie.

By Joey Hudson / Assistant Sports Director / St. Cloud, Minn:

-The St. Cloud Tech High School’s boys soccer team hosted the Brainerd on Thursday, September 12 for a matchup between the Tigers and warriors. The game was a tough defensive matchup with both teams going scoreless over the 80 minutes of game time. Both teams had several opportunities to score, but some great saves by Tiger goalie Dane Johnson and several offsides penalties by the Tigers kept the game scoreless. Near the end of the game the Warriors had a great opportunity to score but the Tiger defense came up clutch and the game ended in a tie. St. Cloud Tech now has a record of 2-1-2.

Next up: The Tech Tigers will head north to face off with the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 14th.

Photo Credit: St Cloud Technical High School Athletics Dept.