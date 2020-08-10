St. Joseph Man Crashes Vehicle near Sartell Saturday, May Have Fallen Asleep

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Saturday in St. Wendel Township.





Just before 5:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene when 21-year-old Alexander Legatt of St. Joseph was heading west on County Road 4 when his vehicle left the road, drove over a field approach and struck a tree.

Legatt told deputies that he possibly fell asleep while driving and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.