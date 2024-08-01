Trivia 46 Theme Reveal Party Is Coming!

Join us Saturday, September 7, 2024 as we reveal the theme of KVSC’s 46th annual Trivia marathon. The reveal party starts at 2:00 PM, and we’ll drop the curtain to share the Trivia theme at 3:00 PM.

As we did last year, we are inviting everyone to join us for an outdoors event on the on the campus of St. Cloud State University. The reveal party takes place on Atwood Mall, just outside of KVSC’s home base of Stewart Hall.

Trivia Hall of Famer Peggy will assemble his team of fellow foodie aces to grill up a fabulous feast for all assembled. Expect burgers, brats, pulled pork, and more, all of it available for free. KVSC will also provide soda and other beverages at no cost to all attendees. Jupiter Moon Ice Cream will again be on hand, selling their handcrafted artisan ice cream as a fundraiser to support KVSC and Trivia.

Once again, that’s Saturday, September 7, 2024, beginning at 2:00 PM with the Trivia theme reveal at 3:00 PM. Come help us celebrate Trivia and start getting fired up for the 46th year of Central Minnesota’s favorite cure for cabin fever!