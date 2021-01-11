Trivia Hotline Volunteers Needed to Work Remotely

Volunteers Needed to Work Remotely for Trivia Weekend

KVSC is seeking volunteers for the radio station’s 42nd annual Trivia Weekend, which is on the air February 12-14. Trivia Weekend is a central Minnesota tradition and we consider it a cabin fever buster! The strength of KVSC’s contest is our volunteers–who provide interactive fun for our teams who compete from Minnesota, the Midwest and globally. Due to the pandemic, the contest will run for 33 hours, versus the typical 50-hour competition.

As a phone bank volunteer you will take guesses from teams competing with quick calls to the hotline while questions are being asked live on the air. Don’t fret, we’ll train new phone bank volunteers in-advance.

Step 1 for Phone Bank-Complete Pre-Contest Sign Up:

Here’s how you sign-up to be a remote phone bank volunteer. Our trivia tech wizards need to gather some information to assist your home set-up. Please complete this PRE-CONTEST SIGN UP by January 30th.

Step 2 for Phone Bank:

Review the Trivia At Play Phone Hotline hours below. Based on your response to the survey (see Step 1), we’ll be in touch to assess your needs to help you be a successful volunteer. It will be super helpful if you can complete the survey and lock-in your hours by January 30th–allowing us time to communicate tech support, training and shift scheduling.

KVSC will provide the resources and training needed to be a superstar volunteer–all from the comfort and safety of your own ‘play pen.’ If you volunteer 12 hours or more, you will qualify to receive a commemorative Trivia At Play T-shirt.

Trivia At Play will be live on the air for 33 hours beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 and continuing through 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. Volunteers are needed to help answer the 20 trivia phone hotlines, every hour!

The phone shift hours are generally 3-hour blocks with the first shift from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

Friday:

6-9 p.m.

9- 12 a.m.

Saturday:

8 – 11 a.m.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

2 -5 p.m.

5-8 p.m.

8 p.m.-12 a.m. (*This is 4-hour shift)

Sunday:

8 -11 a.m.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

2 -5 p.m.

5-7 p.m. (*The only 2-hour shift)

8 p.m. Awards Ceremony on Zoom and on the radio!

Thank you for your interest in helping make Trivia Weekend a success!