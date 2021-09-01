Two 16-Year-Olds Not Wearing Seatbelts Involved In Crash Near Waite Park

Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds were injured in a single vehicle crash yesterday, August 30th.

Deputies from Stearns County say 16-year-old, Jack Rice of St. Cloud, was traveling South on 28th Avenue in Waite Park when he tried to turn onto 195th Street. The vehicle then exited the road and rolled into a ditch.

Rice and his passenger, 16-year-old Brian Yilen, of St. Cloud were not wearing seatbelts during the crash.

Yilen was taken by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash. The Stearns County Sheriffs Office was assisted by South Haven Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance.