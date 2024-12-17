Two-car crash injures two and kills one in Benton County

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BENTON CTY., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman has died in a two-car crash that injured two others.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2024, 46-year-old Stanley Paulson of St. Cloud was driving east on Highway 23.

Troopers say 67-year old Lynette Walentiny and her passenger were driving north on 25th Avenue Northeast when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Paulson sustained non-life threatening injuries and is OK.

Walentiny was brought to Saint Cloud Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her passenger, 73-year-old Darlene Steinhofer, sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Saint Cloud Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.