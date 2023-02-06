Two Cars Crash Along Highway 169 In Zimmerman

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A man was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a collision along Highway 169 in Zimmerman late Friday afternoon.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 4:20 p.m. a car was heading soutbound on Highway 169 before crashing at the intersection of Fremont Avenue with a car traveling eastbound.

A North Memorial Ambulance brought 65-year-old Carlos Mayedo of Saint Paul to Princeton Hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Sixteen-year-old Caden Galvan of Princeton left the scene without any injuries.

The State Patrol reports the conditions were dry at the time of impact.