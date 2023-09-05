Two Dead, One Injured in I-94 Crash Near Freeport

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The state patrol says two people are dead and another seriously hurt after a two-car crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Township.

Troopers say two cars were driving west on I-94 when they crashed near the Freeport exit.

They pronounced 36-year-old Said Mohamed of Pelican Rapids and his 69-year-old passenger from Nebraska dead at the scene.

The car’s other passenger, 48-year-old Adan Hosh from Pelican Rapids is being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital for serious injuries.

Hosh was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The other driver, a 23-year-old from Albany, is not hurt.