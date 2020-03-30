Two Injured After Crash Sunday Night In Monticello

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a vehicle crash with injuries occurred on Sunday evening in Monticello.

Twenty-two-year-old Alexis Lafleur, of Blaine was heading northbound on Highway 25 when she went through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, which was eastbound on Chelsea Road. 24-year-old Emily Cliett, of Clearwater was the driver in the other vehicle.

Both drivers and one passenger were taken to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non- life-threatening injuries.