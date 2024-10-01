Two injured after two-car crash involving blown tire

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MELROSE TWP., Minn. — Two people are hurt, one of which a toddler, after a two-car crash in Stearns County.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, September 27th, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Tyler Alm of Alexandria was driving westbound on County Road 65 in Melrose Township when his car blew a tire.

Alm told deputies he looked back to see what happened when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the car of 26-year-old Zachary Cole and a three-year-old girl from Melrose.

Cole and the girl were transported to the local hospital for their injuries.

Proper child restraint systems were believed to have been used at the time of the crash.

Alm was issued a citation for driving after revocation and having no proof of insurance.