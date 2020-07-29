Two Killed In Fatal Crash Near St. Cloud Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near St. Cloud on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just before 5 p.m. when 21-year-old Abby Redmond of Sartell was heading west on Highway 10 and she crossed the grass median.

Forty-one-year-old Kelly Skoog of Becker collided with Redmond which caused them to rotate in the eastbound lane and crash into 45-year-old David Evans of Sauk Rapids who was heading east on a motorcycle.

Fifty-three-year-old Steven Patrick of St. Cloud made contact with the back end of Skoog, coming to rest on train tracks south of Highway 10.

Deputies pronounced Redmond and Evans dead at the scene.

Skoog was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.