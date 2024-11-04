Two St. Cloud men in jail after search warrant

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says two St. Cloud men are in jail after a search at a house regarding the investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl.

It was also believed that 47-year-old Charles Foster, who had several felony arrest warrants, was staying at the house.

On Friday, November 1, the St. Cloud S.W.A.T. team conducted the entry of the house and secured it.

During the search, investigators located, what was suspected to be, powdered fentanyl and a firearm.

Based on the search, investigators located and arrested Foster for active felony warrants.

Twenty-year-old Taevion Buck was also arrested on two counts of 2nd Degree Sales of a Controlled Substance for the sales of Fentanyl.

Foster is currently being held in Stearns County Jail for his warrants, while Buck is being held in Sherburne County Jail pending the sales charges.

There is no further information at this time.