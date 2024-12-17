Two teens in custody for two burglaries

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says two teens are in custody for two burglaries.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2024, officers were dispatched to a glass break alarm at Smoke N Cloud. Upon arrival, officers saw two males fleeing from the scene.

After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were apprehended. St. Cloud residents, 18-year-old Christian Dematteis and a 15-year-old male, were identified as the individuals involved.

Dematteis was found wearing the same clothing as the suspect from a previous burglary at the same business on December 8, 2024.

The 15-year-old male matched the description of the second suspect in that same incident.

Dematteis admitted they were both involved in the previous burglary.

The juvenile was transported to a secure detention facility, while Dematteis is being held in Stearns County Jail.

Both individuals are being held on charges related to the burglaries and the case has been referred to the Criminal Investigations Unit.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police

Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at

www.tricountycrimestoppers.org