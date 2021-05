By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Freeport on Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrived at the scene just after 9 a.m. when 26-year-old Mert Gokce of Burnsville was rear-ended by 38-year-old Kelli Goebel of Freeport.

Goebel was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. The other driver sustains non-life threatening injuries.