By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94, east of Monticello on Tuesday night.

The accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. when 22-year-old Jared Nelson of Maple Grove was trailing behind 53-year-old Trudy Zarway of Minneapolis.

Both vehicles were heading west on Interstate 94 when Nelson struck the back of Zarway’s vehicle. Zarway was taken to CentraCare – St. Cloud for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.