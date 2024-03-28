U.S. Air Force Concert Band Performing in St. Michael

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

ST. MICHAEL, Minn – The United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants will perform in St. Michael during their spring tour.

The concert will be on Tuesday, April 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the St. Michael-Albertville High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are required. However, the concert is free for the public to attend.

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within the USAF. This concert is part of their North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin tour.

To register, visit the Air Force Bands website.