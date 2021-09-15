Unbelted Semi-Truck Driver Died Monday, Adding to The List Of tragic Traffic Related Deaths This Year

Nyah Adams / News Director

A semi-truck died Monday as a result of not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 53-year-old Ronald Willam Biggerstaff of Antigo Wisconsin was heading east on I-94 near milestone 186 when the truck rolled into the ditch.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Fire Department assisted with the crash.

Traffic fatalities have been alarmingly increasing this year in comparison to last year.

The Minnesota Department of Public safety says as of May 21st, 38 unbelted motorists have died whereas this time last year it was only 25, a 52% increase.