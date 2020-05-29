Unite Cloud Invites Residents to Bring Flowers to Honor George Floyd

By Jo McMulen / KVSC Reporter

A St. Cloud-based community group is organizing an event to recognize the life of George Floyd.

UniteCloud is inviting people to bring flowers Friday night to the Pavilion at Lake George in St. Cloud for his memorial. Unite Cloud leaders will bring these items down to the memorial spot in Minneapolis near where he was killed.

George Floyd died after a now fired Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck until he could not breath on Monday night.



Organizers ask that when you dropping off your contribution, to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines for the safety of everyone involved.

The memorial is from 5 -7 p.m. Friday night Lake George Park. It is considered an open house type event where you drop off flowers or memorials for Floyd and leave, there will not be a program or speakers.