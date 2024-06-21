Unknown person(s) causes “over one million gallons of water to be lost” in City of Cokato fire hydrant vandalism

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

COKATO, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) who vandalized fire hydrants in the Cokato area causing “over one million gallons of water to be lost.”

Just past midnight on Sunday, June 16, the Wright County Communications Center got a call from a driver about fire hydrants spraying water along Highway 12 and County Road 4 Southwest in Cokato.

A deputy soon responded and found that during the overnight hours, five fire hydrants in the city were opened and left running by an unknown person(s).

The Cokato Fire Department and Public Works helped shut off the water and assessed for any damage caused by the flooding or excess strain on the municipal water system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162.