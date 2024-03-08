UPDATE: BCA identifies driver shot and killed in St. Michael traffic stop

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA has identified the driver shot and killed during an early morning traffic stop on March 2 in Wright County.

The driver was 67-year-old Jeffrey Chapman of Albertville.

According to the BCA, Wright County Deputy Austin Feenstra pulled over Chapman on Ivory Avenue Northeast in St. Michael because it appeared he changed a letter on his license plate from “C” to “O.”

They say Chapman did not immediately pull over when Deputy Feenstra turned on the lights of his squad car.

Once stopped, Chapman got out of his car and approached him with a knife, refusing to comply with his commands. That’s when Deputy Feenstra shot.

Despite medical aid, Chapman unfortunately died at the scene.

After the incident, officials found ammunition and a pocket knife inside his car.

Feenstra is still on administrative leave.