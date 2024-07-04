UPDATE: Body found near Tech High School identified, cause of death revealed

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police announced they’ve determined the identity and cause of death of the body found near Tech High School.

The body was identified as 26-year-old Mohamed Mustaf Mohamud of St. Cloud.

Police say he died as a result of the small grass fire near the school; no foul play occurred.

Mohamud’s body was found by firefighters around 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at the scene of the fire.