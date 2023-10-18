UPDATE: Crime Stoppers of Minnesota offers $1K award on St. Michael hit-and-run

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Monday on the investigation of a St. Michael hit-and-run that killed a man in September.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering $1,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the hit-and-run.

Deputies say on the night of Friday, Sept. 1, 36-year-old Kyle Dixon from St. Michael was hit by a car while walking.

They believe Dixon was possibly walking alone on Ochoa Avenue Northeast from 9:50-10:50 p.m. when he was hit.

First responders tried to save Dixon, but he unfortunately died at the scene.

They urge anyone who may know something, saw or heard anything to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.