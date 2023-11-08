UPDATE: Fatal Oct. 22 shooting near SCSU related to July stabbing

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — Court documents released Wednesday say the Oct. 22 shooting near SCSU that killed Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo was related to a stabbing in July.

Records say law enforcement believe the shooting was in retaliation. Through their investigation, they say Deionte Parker came to the party armed.

One of the men hurt in the shooting was also involved in the July stabbing. He says says Harris Jr. was trying to negotiate a truce the night of the party. That’s when Parker shot Harris Jr. and then began to fire at him and the house.

Law enforcement also say that a week before the shooting, Parker and Harris Jr. were in a verbal fight in downtown St. Cloud. Video surveillance showed Parker point a finger gun at Harris Jr.

The Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Harris Jr. died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and other area to his body.