UPDATE: Parker appears in court for fatal Oct. 22 shooting near SCSU

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — Deionte Parker appeared in court Wednesday after St. Cloud Police announced Tuesday they arrested him for the fatal Oct. 22 shooting near SCSU.

Parker is charged with 2nd Degree Murder with Intent, 2nd Degree Assault and a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail.

Parker’s bail is set at $3 million unconditional or $1.5 million with conditions.