UPDATE: SCPD arrest man in Oct. 22 shooting near SCSU

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police say they’ve arrested and charged a man in the Oct. 22 shooting near St. Cloud State that killed one and hurt two others.

Deionte Parker – Stearns County Jail

Police announced Tuesday they arrested and charged 26-year-old Deionte Parker in the shooting.

Parker is charged with 2nd Degree Murder with Intent, a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the ongoing investigation revealed there was a fight at a party. That’s when Parker shot and killed 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr.

Parker was first arrested on Oct. 27 on an unrelated probation violation.

Police say he has remained in custody since then and is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation.