UPDATE: SCPD arrests one suspect in GRRL parking lot shooting

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department has identified one of the suspects involved in the parking lot shooting at Great River Regional Library.

The investigation led officers to arrest 18-year-old Jatrell Robert Antonio Mitchell of St. Cloud on Tuesday for his suspected involvement in Saturday’s shooting.

He is currently being held in Stearns County Jail on two charges: Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police say the investigation is still active and expect to make more arrests.

