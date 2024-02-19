SCPD investigating Great River Regional Library parking lot shooting

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting in St. Cloud that they say “did not appear to be random.”

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, St. Cloud Police responded to the Great River Regional Library parking lot on West St. Germain after a report of gunfire.

Upon arrival, those involved in the shooting had already fled the scene.

Based on the investigation, officers determined that a lone man drove into the parking lot, exited his vehicle and approached another lone man walking through the middle of the parking lot. Both men immediately began exchanging gunfire.

Officers say it did not appear that either man was hurt as they left the scene immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.