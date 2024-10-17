UPDATE: SCPD release additional information on Holiday gas station robbery as investigation continues

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department has released additional information on the robbery at the Holiday Station Store near St. Cloud State University as they continue their investigation.

Officers say the suspected man was wearing a black Puma hoodie, black Timberwolves hat, black hat and “unique shoes” that are black, white and blue with red laces when he entered the store with a handgun and demanded money and other things.

The man was wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.

Witnesses say he left in the direction of 3rd Street South and 7th Avenue South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.