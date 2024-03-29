UPDATE: SCPD say teenage girl “fabricated information” about reported abduction, sexual assault

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says the teenage girl who reported being abducted and sexually assaulted on March 20 “fabricated the information about the abduction.”

After investigating further through physical evidence and statements, investigators determined the 14-year-old girl was not “forthcoming with the factual details of the incident.”

They say the young girl and the two suspects involved knew each other prior to the date of the initial police report.

Investigators are still trying to determine if any crimes happened in this situation.